Aug. 22, 2023 / 4:31 PM

Two-headed snake hatches at pet store in England

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A pet store in England said a two-headed snake hatched recently at the store is now four weeks old and appears to be doing well.

Exeter Exotics said the western hognose snake hatched without assistance at the store about four weeks ago and staff quickly noticed the serpentine hatchling had one body, but two heads.

The pet store said the snake was doing well after about five weeks, with one head easily eating offered sardines. The store said in an Instagram post that the other head shows an interest in food, but appears to have a narrower throat requiring smaller food.

"It is strange to see that the left hand head will make the chewing motion of eating whilst the right hand head is eating," the post said.

