Aug. 22, 2023 / 4:08 PM

Former address earns Maryland man a $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man used his former street address numbers to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and won a $50,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man used his former street address numbers to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and won a $50,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used his old street address to play the lottery's Pick 5 game and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.

The 53-year-old Baltimore County man told Maryland Lottery officials he plays the lottery almost every day, but his usual Pick 5 combination was proving to be unsuccessful.

"I was in the store to get my daily tickets when I decided to try a new Pick 5 number," the player said. "I heard a woman in line ahead of me say that she used her old street address for her tickets. That sounded like a good idea."

The man said it took him a few minutes to remember his former address.

"I hadn't lived there in many years, so it didn't come to mind quickly," he recalled.

The man remembered his former address and ended up buying a ticket bearing the numbers 2-3-5-0-4 from Red Sea Petroleum on West Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore.

The ticket earned him a $50,000 prize in the Aug. 10 evening drawing.

"I was very surprised. I thought about my decision to change numbers and that lady in line. It really was hard to believe," he said.

