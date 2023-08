Paul Bashaw won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket three days after announcing his retirement. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has a comfortable future ahead of him thanks to winning a $1 million lottery prize just three days after announcing his retirement. Paul Bashaw of West Boylston told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he informed his employer of more than 20 years that he would be retiring the following week, and three days later he bought a $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off lottery ticket from J & J Variety in West Boylston. Advertisement

Bashaw, a truck driver preparing to celebrate his 66th birthday later this year, scratched off a $1 million prize.

"I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I'd see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one -- that happened five years ago -- and hitting the lottery, and now I've hit all three," Bashaw said.

Bashaw said he plans to use some of his winnings to travel.