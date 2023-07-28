Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation

An Ohio woman won a $50,000 lottery jackpot while vacationing in Maryland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a rainy day during her vacation in Maryland led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize. The 58-year-old suburban Cleveland woman told Maryland Lottery officials she and her husband were on vacation in Ocean City when the weather complicated their plans for the day. Advertisement

"We're lottery fans back home," the vacationer recalled. "We were driving around since it was raining and my husband suggested that we get a few tickets."

The purchases at 7-Eleven earned the pair a free ticket for the Pick 5 drawing as part of Lottery Week promotions.

"We were walking away from the counter when the cashier called us back," the woman said. "My husband stuck it in his pocket. We didn't think a thing about it."

The couple were filling their car with gas for their trip home the next day when they decided to check their tickets. They discovered they had won the $50,000 jackpot in the July 19 midday Pick 5 drawing.

"It sure did lift the usually depressing end-of-vacation mood for us. It was all we talked about," the woman said.

The winner said some of the money will go toward home improvement projects.

Advertisement

"My husband made it very clear that he intends to set aside some of the money for next summer's Ocean City vacation," she said.