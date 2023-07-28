Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation

|Advertisement
"We're lottery fans back home," the vacationer recalled. "We were driving around since it was raining and my husband suggested that we get a few tickets."
The purchases at 7-Eleven earned the pair a free ticket for the Pick 5 drawing as part of Lottery Week promotions.
"We were walking away from the counter when the cashier called us back," the woman said. "My husband stuck it in his pocket. We didn't think a thing about it."
The couple were filling their car with gas for their trip home the next day when they decided to check their tickets. They discovered they had won the $50,000 jackpot in the July 19 midday Pick 5 drawing.
"It sure did lift the usually depressing end-of-vacation mood for us. It was all we talked about," the woman said.
The winner said some of the money will go toward home improvement projects.
"My husband made it very clear that he intends to set aside some of the money for next summer's Ocean City vacation," she said.