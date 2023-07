The word "SCHOOL" is misspelled as "SHCOOL" on the road outside Mountview Middle School in Holden, Mass. Photo courtesy of the Town of Holden/Facebook

July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in a Massachusetts town said "SCHOOL" was supposed to have been painted on the road outside a middle school, but the word was accidentally misspelled as "SHCOOL." The Town of Holden said the word, a warning about the reduced speed limit outside Mountview Middle School, was painted about two weeks ago and contractors have been unable to correct it due to the recent weather conditions. Advertisement

"We expect it to be corrected shortly and we are eternally grateful for everyone's input on this matter," the town said in a Facebook post.

A follow-up post joked that a "temporary solution" had been found while waiting for the road typo to be repainted. The post included a photo of Mountview Middle School's sign altered to bear the same "Shcool" misspelling.