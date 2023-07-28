Trending
Odd News
July 28, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean

By Ben Hooper
July 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Australia are trying to determine how a fur seal ended up in a lake more than 9 miles from the ocean.

Sea World said its team is monitoring the seal in Lake Orr, in Queensland's Gold Coast area, but the animal appears to be healthy.

Officials said in a Facebook post that they are in contact with authorities about plans to relocate the seal, as the shark-infested waters of Lake Orr and its river and canal systems are not "a viable location for this animal to reside long-term."

Mitchell Leroy, Sea World's curator of mammals and birds, said he is trying to determine how the seal ended up so far from the ocean.

"It may have come up to the weir into the park and walked around over a small footbridge," Leroy told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Leroy said the seal might also have traveled through a drain system and climbed over a fence to reach the lake.

He said the seal appears to be aware of the bull sharks in the lake.

"The animal does seem very aware of its environment," Leroy said. "It's looking around, it's staying to the shallows, that I can see."

