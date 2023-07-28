Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 28 (UPI) -- A pair of British man are attempting to break a world record by playing pool for 111 consecutive hours.

Marc Murray, 37, and Colin Pilcher, 40, started their Guinness World Records attempt for the longest marathon playing pool at Hooch's Snooker and Pool Lounge in Consett at 7 a.m. Tuesday and they expect to finish their attempt on Saturday, after playing for 111 hour and about 1,000 games.

Murray and Pilcher previously broke the same record in 2011 and 2013, but it has been held since 2017 by fellow Britons Darren Stocks and Graham Cuthbert, who played for a total 105 hours and 22 minutes.

"We always said we would never do it again because we struggled the last time. We are ten years older, and life doesn't get easier when you do stuff like this," Pilcher told The Northern Echo. "I think we do enjoy the buzz of the whole thing even though it is stressful getting everything arranged and then actually doing it."