Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 28, 2023 / 11:37 AM

British men on their way to 111 hours playing pool

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 28 (UPI) -- A pair of British man are attempting to break a world record by playing pool for 111 consecutive hours.

Marc Murray, 37, and Colin Pilcher, 40, started their Guinness World Records attempt for the longest marathon playing pool at Hooch's Snooker and Pool Lounge in Consett at 7 a.m. Tuesday and they expect to finish their attempt on Saturday, after playing for 111 hour and about 1,000 games.

Advertisement

Murray and Pilcher previously broke the same record in 2011 and 2013, but it has been held since 2017 by fellow Britons Darren Stocks and Graham Cuthbert, who played for a total 105 hours and 22 minutes.

"We always said we would never do it again because we struggled the last time. We are ten years older, and life doesn't get easier when you do stuff like this," Pilcher told The Northern Echo. "I think we do enjoy the buzz of the whole thing even though it is stressful getting everything arranged and then actually doing it."

Read More

Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves

Latest Headlines

Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
July 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Australia are trying to determine how a fur seal ended up in a lake more than 9 miles from the ocean.
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that a previous warning about a boa constrictor on the loose was the result of a miscommunication.
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
July 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England came to the rescue of a sheep that was chased into the water by a dog and got swept away by the current.
Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday
July 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman had multiple reasons to celebrate when she scored a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday.
More than 200 ponies make annual swim across Virginia channel
Odd News // 23 hours ago
More than 200 ponies make annual swim across Virginia channel
July 27 (UPI) -- More than 200 ponies were herded across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island in Virginia for the 98th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
July 27 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman found a pearl in a clam she was served at a restaurant, and it ended up becoming her engagement ring.
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
July 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman received more than 100 Amazon packages she didn't order, including headlamps, glue guns and binoculars.
Loose cow on the move in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose cow on the move in South Carolina
July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help locating the owner of a loose cow seen wandering through a neighborhood.
Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
July 26 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old jump rope expert in China broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 374 times in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement