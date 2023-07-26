Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 26, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Bird rescued after stealing angler's catch -- along with the hook

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and veterinarians in Maryland came to the rescue of a double-crested cormorant that stole a fisherman's catch and ended up caught on his line.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said an animal control officer responded to what was initially reported to be a "loon" that had swallowed an angler's hook.

Advertisement

Animal Control Officer Marika Krejci arrived to find the waterfowl, actually a double-crested cormorant, had swallowed the hook along with the fish.

The bird, described by the sheriff's office as having a "spicy" attitude, was taken to Chadwell Animal Hospital.

Veterinarian Dr. Keith Gold was able to extract the hook and the fishing line, allowing the bird to keep its ill-gotten fish.

Gold praised the angler for calling for help instead of just cutting his line and allowing the bird to fly off with the hook inside of it. He said the act likely saved the cormorant's life.

The bird was released back into the wild at Tydings Park.

Read More

Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood

Latest Headlines

Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
July 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese speedcuber combined his puzzle-solving skills with his juggling proficiency to solve three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 16 seconds while juggling.
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
July 26 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried by an Ohio middle school class while helping to plant a willow tree 26 years ago was recovered by a construction crew enlisted to remove the tree.
Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff
July 26 (UPI) -- A mountain rescue group in Wales said a crew responded when a woman chasing her runaway parrot ended up stranded on a high cliff.
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in California put their farming skills to the test when they were called to round up a herd of goats that escaped their enclosure and took over a neighborhood.
Iowa man balances guitar on his forehead for more than 1 hour, 46 minutes
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Iowa man balances guitar on his forehead for more than 1 hour, 46 minutes
July 25 (UPI) -- An Iowa man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to recapture one of his previous titles by balancing a guitar on his forehead for 1 hour, 46 minutes 34 seconds.
World's largest tattoo honors rapper Takeoff
Odd News // 20 hours ago
World's largest tattoo honors rapper Takeoff
July 25 (UPI) -- A group of Atlanta tattoo studios teamed up to pay tribute to rapper Takeoff and break a Guinness World Record with a tattoo measuring 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area.
Powerball player's $1 million numbers came from store name, race cars
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Powerball player's $1 million numbers came from store name, race cars
July 25 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who scored a $1 million Powerball jackpot said her numbers came from some unusual sources -- a convenience store and race cars.
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
July 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario couple each ate a spicy pepper and then locked lips for more than 15 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest habanero pepper kiss.
Falcon rescued from inside Maine toy store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Falcon rescued from inside Maine toy store
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in Maine responded to a toy store where a peregrine falcon chasing a pigeon ended up trapped inside the store.
Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight
Odd News // 1 day ago
Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight
July 25 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland musician attempted to recapture a Guinness World Record by playing the drums for more than 150 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Powerball player's $1 million numbers came from store name, race cars
Powerball player's $1 million numbers came from store name, race cars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement