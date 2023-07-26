Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and veterinarians in Maryland came to the rescue of a double-crested cormorant that stole a fisherman's catch and ended up caught on his line.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said an animal control officer responded to what was initially reported to be a "loon" that had swallowed an angler's hook.

Animal Control Officer Marika Krejci arrived to find the waterfowl, actually a double-crested cormorant, had swallowed the hook along with the fish.

The bird, described by the sheriff's office as having a "spicy" attitude, was taken to Chadwell Animal Hospital.

Veterinarian Dr. Keith Gold was able to extract the hook and the fishing line, allowing the bird to keep its ill-gotten fish.

Gold praised the angler for calling for help instead of just cutting his line and allowing the bird to fly off with the hook inside of it. He said the act likely saved the cormorant's life.

The bird was released back into the wild at Tydings Park.