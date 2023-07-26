|Advertisement
One of the frightened birds flew off to escape the raptor.
"The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it," the post said. "Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck."
A hill party climbed to the base of the cliffs and a team member then scaled the rock face, where they were greeted with a "Hello" from the woman's second parrot, named Jeckyll.
The woman and her parrot were safely lowered down the cliff and escorted down the mountain.