Odd News
July 26, 2023 / 10:43 AM

Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff

By Ben Hooper
1/3
Mountain rescuers in Wales came to the assistance of a woman and parrot who became stranded on a cliff face while attempting to retrieve her second pet parrot. Photo courtesy of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook
Mountain rescuers in Wales came to the assistance of a woman and parrot who became stranded on a cliff face while attempting to retrieve her second pet parrot. Photo courtesy of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

July 26 (UPI) -- A mountain rescue group in Wales said a crew responded when a woman chasing her runaway parrot ended up stranded on a high cliff.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team said in a Facebook post that a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire, England, were walking in Eryri, a mountainous area also known as Snowdonia, and allowing their birds to fly when a peregrine falcon swooped into the area.

One of the frightened birds flew off to escape the raptor.

"The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it," the post said. "Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck."

A hill party climbed to the base of the cliffs and a team member then scaled the rock face, where they were greeted with a "Hello" from the woman's second parrot, named Jeckyll.

The woman and her parrot were safely lowered down the cliff and escorted down the mountain.

