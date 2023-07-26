Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 26 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried by an Ohio middle school class while helping to plant a willow tree 26 years ago was recovered by a construction crew enlisted to remove the tree.

Peggy Bennett, a now-retired teacher from Austintown Middle School, was present when the workers unearthed the time capsule her seventh graders buried nearly three decades earlier on Fitch Boulevard in Austintown.

The students helped to plant the tree 26 years ago, but it is now being removed as part of a culvert replacement project.

"That willow tree was 26 years old, and now the kids are like 39 or 40. In fact, most of the kids are from the graduating class of Fitch from 2003," Bennett told WKBN-TV.

Bennett said the time capsule, an old milk jug, took in some water, but remained intact. She said she plans to dry out the contents, which are mostly paper, to see if they can still be read.

Bennett said she is also hoping some clippings from the willow tree can be replanted in Austintown Park.