Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 19 (UPI) -- A Maine woman was stunned to receive a postcard that turned out to have been sent from Paris, France, in 1969.

Jessica Means, who has lived in her Portland home for 17 years, said she initially thought the postcard in her mailbox Monday must have been delivered to the wrong address.

Advertisement

"At first I thought it must have been meant for one of my neighbors," she told the Bangor Daily News. "But then I realized it was addressed to the original owners of my house."

The postcard, bearing the image of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Rene A. Gagnon and signed by someone named Roy.

"Dear folks," Roy wrote, "By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don't have a chance to see much but having fun."

The postcard appears to bear a French postmark from March 15, 1969, but also has a new stamp and a July 12, 2023, postmark from Tallahassee, Fla.

Advertisement

Means said someone also recently wrote "or current resident" after the names of the intended recipients.

Rene Alberia Gagnon, born in Quebec in 1905, died in 1988. His wife, Rose Rachel Gagnon, died at the age of 90 in 2002. Rene Gagnon's obituary revealed his daughter was married to a man named Roy Salzman, and the couple lived in Belgium in 1988.

Records show other relatives ended up in Florida. Means theorized one of those relatives may have come across the old postcard and decided to put it into the mail.

"I'd really like to say thank you to whoever decided to put a stamp on the postcard and drop it in the mail on July 12," she said. "I'm sure they knew the intended recipients were long gone and yet they chose to mail it anyway. I just want that person to know that the card not only made it but that that one small, simple gesture made my day."

Read More

Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster

Latest Headlines

World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
July 19 (UPI) -- A California man who was named the world's oldest bodybuilder in 2015 had his title updated when he participated in a recent competition at age 90.
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
July 19 (UPI) -- Texas officials said they are investigating the origins of tar balls that have been washing up in recent days on the state's coast.
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- It took two police officers and an intern to rescue a raccoon seen running through a Florida neighborhood with an empty mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster
July 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and sheriff's deputies in Colorado rescued a bear cub that became trapped in a dumpster.
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
July 18 (UPI) -- A statue with the head of a seagull and the body of a human woman is raising controversy for a second time in a Massachusetts town.
Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi
July 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Mississippi conducted an unusual rescue when an escaped camel was spotted wandering near a busy road.
Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'
July 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who scored a $105,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 lottery drawing said the payout was actually his "fourth big prize."
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
July 18 (UPI) -- A section of an Oregon Beach was temporarily closed when a cougar climbed a landmark rock in an apparent hunt for seabirds.
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
July 18 (UPI) -- A Chicago family had a lunchtime surprise when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O'Hare International Airport and struck their house.
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to break another record by balancing an umbrella on his finger for 3 hours, 46 minutes and 16 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement