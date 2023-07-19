Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 19 (UPI) -- It took two police officers and an intern to rescue a raccoon seen running through a Florida neighborhood with an empty mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.

The Plainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger responded with a police intern named Gill when calls came in about "a masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head."

Advertisement

A video of the rescue shows the trio chasing the raccoon through a street before managing to get a catch pole around its neck. The jar is then carefully removed.

"You never know what you'll see on night shift," police wrote.