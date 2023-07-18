Trending
July 18, 2023 / 5:13 PM

Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and sheriff's deputies in Colorado rescued a bear cub that became trapped in a dumpster.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers responded alongside Douglas County sheriff's deputies when a bear cub was found inside a dumpster south of Denver.

"Sometimes, we just need a little help from our friends," CPW tweeted. "This cub went searching for trash in the Roxborough neighborhood and got stuck."

The wildlife officers and deputies used a chain link fence to fashion a ladder for the young bear to climb.

CPW said the cub was reunited with its mother nearby.

