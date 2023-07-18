Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and sheriff's deputies in Colorado rescued a bear cub that became trapped in a dumpster. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers responded alongside Douglas County sheriff's deputies when a bear cub was found inside a dumpster south of Denver. Advertisement "Sometimes, we just need a little help from our friends," CPW tweeted. "This cub went searching for trash in the Roxborough neighborhood and got stuck." The wildlife officers and deputies used a chain link fence to fashion a ladder for the young bear to climb. CPW said the cub was reunited with its mother nearby. Read More Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win' Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock