July 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and sheriff's deputies in Colorado rescued a bear cub that became trapped in a dumpster.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers responded alongside Douglas County sheriff's deputies when a bear cub was found inside a dumpster south of Denver.

"Sometimes, we just need a little help from our friends," CPW tweeted. "This cub went searching for trash in the Roxborough neighborhood and got stuck."

The wildlife officers and deputies used a chain link fence to fashion a ladder for the young bear to climb.

CPW said the cub was reunited with its mother nearby.