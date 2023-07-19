Canoe team breaks record for padding the Mississippi River

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 19 (UPI) -- A team of four men who took their canoe from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico officially broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team.

Scott Miller, Judson Steinback, Paul Cox and Wally Werderich completed their journey in 16 days, 20 hours and 16 minutes.

GWR confirmed the men broke the previous record of 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes, which was set in 2021.

Miller, leader of the Mississippi Speed Record team, said confirmation of the feat came as a relief.

"Honestly, I do think now that it is Guinness-official, I realized I was under some stress," Miller told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "I feel like now I can fully enjoy it."