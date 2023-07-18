Breaking News
Odd News
July 18, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- A Washington sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual call from a delivery driver who said he was unable to deliver a package because there was a llama in the road.

The King County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that its dispatchers passed the unusual call along to a deputy who "found said llama in the roadway and refusing to move."

"Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a tad over spitting distance, Deputy Paczosa was able to sweet talk him into putting on a leash to get him off the roadway," the post said.

The sheriff's office said a second call came in a short time later from someone reporting their llama missing.

"We were happy to reunite the owner back to their furry friend, and the driver was able to deliver the package, most likely ordered through Llama-zon," officials wrote.

