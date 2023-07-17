Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 17 (UPI) -- Police responded to a North Carolina home to remove an unusual "slippery suspect" -- a snake.

The Graham Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a "trespassing call" at a Graham home.

"The caller was unsure how the trespasser had gotten inside and was surprised to discover the slippery suspect in the bathroom," the post said.

The snake was captured "after a brief standoff" and was relocated to the outdoors.