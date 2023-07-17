Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa

The owners of a pomeranian named Bear wrote a thank you note to the Madison Fire Department for rescuing the small dog from underneath their electric couch. Photo courtesy of the Madison Fire Department

July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin used tools including bolt cutters, a hacksaw and a grinder to rescue a small dog who became trapped underneath his owner's electric sofa. The Madison Fire Department said the Engine 12 crew responded when a pomeranian named Bear became trapped when the couch's electric motor brought down the foot rest and entangled the canine's long hair in the drive train under the seat. Advertisement

Firefighters initially attempted to use a grinder to reach where Bear was trapped, but worried they were scaring the canine.

The crew borrowed a hacksaw from Bear's owner and used it to cut through a metal covering, getting them access to the spring where the dog's fur was ensnared.

The firefighters then used bolt cutters to cut through the spring, freeing Bear.

Bear's owners said he was examined by a veterinarian and found to have incurred only minor injuries from his ordeal under the sofa.