Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa

Firefighters initially attempted to use a grinder to reach where Bear was trapped, but worried they were scaring the canine.
The crew borrowed a hacksaw from Bear's owner and used it to cut through a metal covering, getting them access to the spring where the dog's fur was ensnared.
The firefighters then used bolt cutters to cut through the spring, freeing Bear.
Bear's owners said he was examined by a veterinarian and found to have incurred only minor injuries from his ordeal under the sofa.