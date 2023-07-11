Maryland family wins their fifth lottery prize in five years

|Advertisement
The mother won a second $50,000 prize in January, and her son followed in her footsteps with a $50,000 win in May.
The father finally had his turn in the spotlight when he scored $100,000 from a Gold X50 scratch-off he bought from Doc's F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie.
"It's pretty amazing," the son told lottery officials. "And, all of the tickets were purchased from the same store."
The father said his winnings will go toward a new car, home improvements and sharing with his grandchildren.