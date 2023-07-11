Maryland family wins their fifth lottery prize in five years

A Maryland family won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket, marking their fifth big win in five years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland family is celebrating a $100,000 win from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- the family's fifth large lottery prize in the past five years. The Anne Arundel County parents and their son told Maryland Lottery officials they have been playing the lottery together for years, and their lucky streak began in 2017 when the mother won a $50,000 prize, and followed it up with a $50,000 win.

The mother won a second $50,000 prize in January, and her son followed in her footsteps with a $50,000 win in May.

The father finally had his turn in the spotlight when he scored $100,000 from a Gold X50 scratch-off he bought from Doc's F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie.

"It's pretty amazing," the son told lottery officials. "And, all of the tickets were purchased from the same store."

The father said his winnings will go toward a new car, home improvements and sharing with his grandchildren.