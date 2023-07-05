Pregnant fan goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert in Ohio

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 5 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman celebrating the birth of her son revealed she went into labor at an unusual place: a Taylor Swift concert.

Tori Hedges said she was still a few weeks from her due date when she went to Swift's Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati with a friend.

Advertisement

"We were just happy we could get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part," Hedges told WBTV.

Hedges, who was seated behind the stage in the upper bowl of the stadium, said she was climbing down from the area after the show ended when her water broke.

"It was literally not even 20 minutes after she got off the stage when we were leaving, going down the ramp. That's when I was like, 'I think, I think I got to go to the bathroom,'" Hedges said.

"When my friend realized what was happening, she started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find outside of the bathroom."

Stranger Niko Lacobucci ended up placing the 911 call.

"I didn't even know her name. That's the funny part. I had to ask her her name in a text," Lacobucci said.

Advertisement

An ambulance took Hedges from the stadium to hospital, where her son, Lyle, was born.

"People say that I started my new era as being a mother, so leave the Eras Tour and go into my new one," Hedges said.