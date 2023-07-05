Baby owls rescued from under stage after Guns N' Roses concert

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Britain said two baby owls were rescued from under Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage after a Guns N' Roses set.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in Somerset, said its rescue team responded when a baby owl was spotted under the steps of the stage during the headlining set at Glastonbury Festival.

Advertisement

The owl was dubbed Axl in honor of singer Axl Rose.

The team returned to the venue the following day when a second owl was found under the stage. That owl was named Slash in honor of Guns N' Roses guitarist Saul Hudson's stage persona.

The rescuers said the owls' parents apparently built their nest under the stage, but they abandoned it due to the loud music coming from above.

"Both Axl and Slash are now in an outside aviary at Secret World and although a little camera shy are both doing well, no signs of them exhibiting their musical talent yet, though," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.