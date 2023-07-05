Trending
Odd News
July 5, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't

By Ben Hooper
A Macomb County, Mich., man said he initially suspected the email informing him of his $100,000 lottery prize from a second chance drawing was a scam. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $100,000 lottery prize said he initially feared the email informing him of his win was part of a scam.

The 69-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he always made sure to scan his non-winning, $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets using the Michigan Lottery app so he could be entered in the second chance drawing.

"I scanned several of the $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets for second chance entries," the player said. "One day, I saw an email from the lottery informing me that I'd won a $100,000 prize, and I wasn't sure what to think.

"When I went to show my wife the email, she thought something bad had happened because of the look on my face."

The man said he and his wife had their suspicions about the email.

"We tried not to get too excited at first, thinking maybe it was a scam email, but once we confirmed it was real, a feeling of relief came over me," he said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and share part of the prize with his family.

