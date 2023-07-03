California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 3 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "Troll Apartment" because of its position in the middle of a Los Angeles County bridge sold for $430,000 -- $180,000 over its asking price.

The listing for the Alhambra house went viral online due to its unique position beneath the road and over the arch of a bridge overlooking the Alhambra wash.

The house, built in 1949, was listed for $250,000, but listing agent Douglas Lee said a bidding war ensued and the home ended up selling for $430,000.

"It's definitely the most unique listing I've ever had in my entire residential real estate career," Douglas Lee, the sales associate handling the property for Compass real estate, previously told KTLA-TV.

The house features a "rooftop patio," a fenced-in area adjacent to the street that runs over the bridge.

"There's a lot of just unique interest," Lee said. "And instead of it being off-putting to people, it's actually come off as very unique and cool."

Lee said the previous owner purchased the house in 2005 with the intention of making it into a unique getaway, but ended up only using the property for storage.