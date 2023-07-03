Advertisement
Odd News
July 3, 2023 / 5:19 PM

California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 3 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "Troll Apartment" because of its position in the middle of a Los Angeles County bridge sold for $430,000 -- $180,000 over its asking price.

The listing for the Alhambra house went viral online due to its unique position beneath the road and over the arch of a bridge overlooking the Alhambra wash.

Advertisement

The house, built in 1949, was listed for $250,000, but listing agent Douglas Lee said a bidding war ensued and the home ended up selling for $430,000.

"It's definitely the most unique listing I've ever had in my entire residential real estate career," Douglas Lee, the sales associate handling the property for Compass real estate, previously told KTLA-TV.

The house features a "rooftop patio," a fenced-in area adjacent to the street that runs over the bridge.

"There's a lot of just unique interest," Lee said. "And instead of it being off-putting to people, it's actually come off as very unique and cool."

Lee said the previous owner purchased the house in 2005 with the intention of making it into a unique getaway, but ended up only using the property for storage.

Advertisement

Read More

Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff

Latest Headlines

Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
July 3 (UPI) -- A mountain biker in Utah shared details of the moment he was biking on a trail when he found himself within 20 feet of a black bear.
Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend
July 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa man is celebrating a particularly lucky weekend after winning a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot the morning after getting engaged.
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
Odd News // 3 hours ago
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
July 3 (UPI) -- A California startup announced its prototype flying car has been cleared for takeoff by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
July 3 (UPI) -- Police and Navy officials in Florida are attempting to identify a mysterious cylindrical object found by a snorkeler off the coast of Palm Beach, Fla..
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
July 3 (UPI) -- A young seal was returned to the ocean after wandering through a New Zealand city and visiting the parking lot of a KFC restaurant.
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
July 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said a wayward dog who apparently "wanted a ride-along" was rescued after running loose on a busy highway.
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
July 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles celebrated the upcoming Fourth of July by attempting the record for most party popper cones popped in 30 seconds.
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
Odd News // 3 days ago
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
June 30 (UPI) -- Washington State University is allowing those who want to see, but not smell, its famously stinky corpse flower the chance to see the plant in bloom via live-stream.
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Odd News // 3 days ago
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
June 30 (UPI) -- A man on a Washington Metro train captured video when he spotted an unusual fellow passenger -- a turtle.
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
June 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia librarian said a recent donation of books included a tome checked out from a Massachusetts library that turned out to be nearly 120 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cattle truck collides with semi hauling burritos on Nebraska highway
Cattle truck collides with semi hauling burritos on Nebraska highway
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement