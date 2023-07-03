Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend

|Advertisement
While at the store, he noticed the jackpot for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game was nearly $400,000, so he bought a ticket.
"I went back to my truck and the first thing I did was look down to the progressive jackpot game and started matching my winning numbers," Miller said. "And I had one and then two and then I saw the third one, so I had to do a double-take and check them again. Eventually, I checked them on my mobile app, and sure enough, it was the winner."
Miller won a jackpot of $390,191.
"I'm ready for the next parts of life, I guess," he said.
He said the prize money will help him start his next stage of life.
"There is the wedding and a house to start doing some work on," he said. "It will definitely go a long way toward both of those."