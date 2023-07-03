Advertisement
Odd News
July 3, 2023 / 4:32 PM

Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend

By Ben Hooper
Nick Miller won a lottery jackpot of $390,191 the morning after his marriage proposal was accepted. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery
Nick Miller won a lottery jackpot of $390,191 the morning after his marriage proposal was accepted. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa man is celebrating a particularly lucky weekend after winning a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot the morning after getting engaged.

Nick Miller, 31, of Bernard, told Iowa Lottery officials his girlfriend, Lauren Timmerman, accepted his marriage proposal on a Friday night, and the next morning he stopped for coffee and breakfast at Casey's in Cascade on his way to work cattle with his brother.

Advertisement

While at the store, he noticed the jackpot for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game was nearly $400,000, so he bought a ticket.

"I went back to my truck and the first thing I did was look down to the progressive jackpot game and started matching my winning numbers," Miller said. "And I had one and then two and then I saw the third one, so I had to do a double-take and check them again. Eventually, I checked them on my mobile app, and sure enough, it was the winner."

Miller won a jackpot of $390,191.

"I'm ready for the next parts of life, I guess," he said.

He said the prize money will help him start his next stage of life.

Advertisement

"There is the wedding and a house to start doing some work on," he said. "It will definitely go a long way toward both of those."

Read More

Mom's superstition leads N.C. man to $200,000 lottery prize Graduation gift from dad earns 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize Michigan man bought winning lottery ticket just before store closed

Latest Headlines

California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
July 3 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "Troll Apartment" because of its position in the middle of a Los Angeles County bridge sold for $430,000 -- $180,000 over its asking price.
Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
July 3 (UPI) -- A mountain biker in Utah shared details of the moment he was biking on a trail when he found himself within 20 feet of a black bear.
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
Odd News // 3 hours ago
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
July 3 (UPI) -- A California startup announced its prototype flying car has been cleared for takeoff by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
July 3 (UPI) -- Police and Navy officials in Florida are attempting to identify a mysterious cylindrical object found by a snorkeler off the coast of Palm Beach, Fla..
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
July 3 (UPI) -- A young seal was returned to the ocean after wandering through a New Zealand city and visiting the parking lot of a KFC restaurant.
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
July 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said a wayward dog who apparently "wanted a ride-along" was rescued after running loose on a busy highway.
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
July 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles celebrated the upcoming Fourth of July by attempting the record for most party popper cones popped in 30 seconds.
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
Odd News // 3 days ago
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
June 30 (UPI) -- Washington State University is allowing those who want to see, but not smell, its famously stinky corpse flower the chance to see the plant in bloom via live-stream.
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Odd News // 3 days ago
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
June 30 (UPI) -- A man on a Washington Metro train captured video when he spotted an unusual fellow passenger -- a turtle.
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
June 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia librarian said a recent donation of books included a tome checked out from a Massachusetts library that turned out to be nearly 120 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cattle truck collides with semi hauling burritos on Nebraska highway
Cattle truck collides with semi hauling burritos on Nebraska highway
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Turtle hitches a ride on Washington Metro train
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement