Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend

Nick Miller won a lottery jackpot of $390,191 the morning after his marriage proposal was accepted. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

July 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa man is celebrating a particularly lucky weekend after winning a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot the morning after getting engaged. Nick Miller, 31, of Bernard, told Iowa Lottery officials his girlfriend, Lauren Timmerman, accepted his marriage proposal on a Friday night, and the next morning he stopped for coffee and breakfast at Casey's in Cascade on his way to work cattle with his brother.

While at the store, he noticed the jackpot for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game was nearly $400,000, so he bought a ticket.

"I went back to my truck and the first thing I did was look down to the progressive jackpot game and started matching my winning numbers," Miller said. "And I had one and then two and then I saw the third one, so I had to do a double-take and check them again. Eventually, I checked them on my mobile app, and sure enough, it was the winner."

Miller won a jackpot of $390,191.

"I'm ready for the next parts of life, I guess," he said.

He said the prize money will help him start his next stage of life.

"There is the wedding and a house to start doing some work on," he said. "It will definitely go a long way toward both of those."