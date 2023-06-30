Trending
June 30, 2023 / 3:57 PM

Mom's superstition leads N.C. man to $200,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Donald Pittman of Newport, N.C., said following his mother's superstition about itchy hands led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
June 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said following some old advice from his mother led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize.

Donald Pittman of Newport told North Carolina Education Lottery officials an itchy hand led him to stop at Waves Mart & Grill on N.C. 24 in Newport.

"I was heading in to work and originally wasn't going to stop for a ticket but my hand started itching, so I put it in my pocket," Pittman said. "My mom used to always say if your hand is itching to put it in your pocket and money is going to come to you."

Pittman selected a Ruby Red 7's scratch-off ticket from the store and it revealed a $200,000 prize.

"Mama is always right, isn't she?" he said.

The winner took his ticket back into the store so the clerk could confirm his win.

"When she saw the amount, her eyes bulged out of her head," Pittman said.

He said he then sent a photo of the ticket to his wife.

"She sent back question marks," he said. "I told her to look at the number and then the texting was over and it was a phone call."

Pittman said most of his winnings will go into savings, but he is also planning to buy a dirt bike.

