June 29 (UPI) -- A Washington 18-year-old scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a graduation present from his father. Lance Wall of Washougal told Washington's Lottery officials his father gave him the Six Figures scratch-off ticket as a gift for graduating high school.

The ticket, purchased from 7 Market in Camas, turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

Wall said it was his first-ever lottery ticket.

The aspiring artist said the prize money will go into his savings.