A Michigan man arrived at a BP gas station just before closing time and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $300,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said came to the store just in time to buy the winning ticket. The 44-year-old Jackson man told Michigan Lottery officials he arrived at the BP gas station in Osseo moments before it closed.

"I made it to the store just before they were about to close and decided to purchase a lottery ticket while I was there," the player recalled.

The man selected an Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket.

"I scratched the ticket right after I purchased it and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $300,000," he said.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to buy a home.

"Winning is an unbelievable feeling and I'm still waiting for it to sink in," he said.