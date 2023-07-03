Advertisement
Odd News
July 3, 2023 / 1:50 PM

FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff

By Ben Hooper
California company Alef Aeronautics announced it has received a special certificate from the FAA to allow its flying car, the Model A, to fly for research and development purposes. Photo courtesy of Alef Aeronautics
California company Alef Aeronautics announced it has received a special certificate from the FAA to allow its flying car, the Model A, to fly for research and development purposes. Photo courtesy of Alef Aeronautics

July 3 (UPI) -- A California startup announced its prototype flying car has been cleared for takeoff by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alef Aeronautics said its "Model A" is the first flying vehicle that can drive on public roads and park like an average car to receive clearance for flight by the FAA.

The FAA confirmed the vehicle was given a special airworthiness certificate for purposes including research, development and exhibition.

The agency said the vehicle is not the first of its kind to be issued such a certificate, but Alef said the Model A is distinguished by being the only VTOL -- vehicle takeoff and landing aircraft -- to be able to drive and park like a normal car.

"We're excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said in a news release.

The Model A has been in development since 2015 and was inspired by technology from the film Back to the Future Part II, which coincidentally takes place in the year 2015.

The company is accepting pre-orders for the Model A, which it expects to officially hit the market in 2025 with a price tag of about $300,000.

The Model A has not yet been certified for public road travel by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

