July 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles celebrated the upcoming Fourth of July by attempting the record for most party popper cones popped in 30 seconds.

David Rush of Boise marked the upcoming holiday by refining his technique through numerous trial-and-error attempts.

Rush eventually reached his goal by popping 44 poppers in 30 seconds. Rush said he could have increased that number, but he ran out of poppers with 4 seconds left on the clock.

The accomplishment must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records officials. The current record of 39 was set by Thanapat Boonbumrung of Thailand in 2013 and was equaled by André Ortolf in Augsburg, Germany, in 2016.