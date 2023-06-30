Book returned to Massachusetts library after nearly 120 years

|Advertisement
Plein made her way through the stack, and eventually located a book, An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by James Clerk Maxwell, checked out from the New Bedford Free Library in Massachusetts with a return date of Dec. 10, 1903.
Librarians determined the book did not have a "withdrawn" sticker, so it was still considered the property of the Massachusetts library.
Plein mailed the book back to the New Bedford Public Library, which shared photos of the book on Facebook.
"It's never too late to return an overdue library book," the post said.