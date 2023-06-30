Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 30 (UPI) -- A man on a Washington Metro train captured video when he spotted an unusual fellow passenger -- a turtle.

Rithvik Doshi, who was visiting the area from Boston, said he was on the Blue Line Metro train from Arlington to Largo when he spotted the turtle crawling across the floor of the train.

Advertisement

"I just stared with my jaw dropped for a good five seconds and watched while it crawled under another row of seats," Doshi told WUSA-TV.

Doshi captured video of the unusual strap-hanger and posted a screenshot to Reddit.

He then contacted the Metro Transit Police hotline to report his discovery.

"The person on the other side legitimately texted back, 'unattended turtle???' which I don't entirely blame them for because it doesn't happen every day," Doshi said.

The Humane Rescue Alliance responded and transported the turtle to DC City Wildlife.

Doshi said he has seen some unusual things on public transport in Boston, but nothing compares to the commuting turtle.

"I've never encountered anything so far-fetched," Doshi said. "This was just the weirdest thing ever."