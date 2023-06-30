Trending
June 30, 2023 / 4:30 PM

Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University

By Ben Hooper
June 30 (UPI) -- Washington State University is allowing those who want to see, but not smell, its famously stinky corpse flower the chance to see the plant in bloom via live-stream.

The corpse flower, scientifically known as titan arum, was planted at the school's Vancouver campus in 2002 and first bloomed in July 2019.

The flower, dubbed Titan VanCoug, last bloomed in 2022, and the school announced the flower again bloomed Thursday and started to emit its signature smell, which has been compared to that of rotting flesh.

The school is inviting members of the public to visit Titan VanCoug at the school's Science and Engineering Building.

Those who can't make the trip, or don't want to submit themselves to the smell, can see Titan VanCoug on the school's live stream.

