Odd News
June 29, 2023 / 1:17 PM

Kansas neighborhood fails to receive mail for nearly 2 months over 'dog'

By Ben Hooper
June 29 (UPI) -- Mail delivery in a Kansas neighborhood was halted for nearly two months because of what the U.S. Postal Service described as a "vicious dog" that neighbors said might not even exist.

Residents of the 3000 block of South 46th Terrace in Kansas City said mail delivery was halted April 29, after the local post office sent them a letter saying a "vicious dog" was creating hazardous conditions for delivery workers.

Lisa White said she and her neighbors are unaware of any such dog.

"I walk my big dog every morning, and I don't see a dog," she told WDAF-TV.

Residents were told the neighborhood would be receiving community cluster mail boxes at the end of their block, but they failed to arrive for weeks.

Mark Inglett, media relations spokesman at the U.S. Postal Service, said this week that mail delivery would be resumed as the dog situation had been resolved. He did not elaborate on the specifics of the resolution.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed earlier this month that 5,300 employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail in 2022. Kansas City, Kan., did not make the Top 25 in the list, but Kansas City, Mo., ranked eighth.

