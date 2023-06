Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 28 (UPI) -- A Connecticut animal shelter is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a flock of "adorable sheep" that escaped from their pen.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said the sheep broke out of their pen on Foote Hill Road in North Branford.

Advertisement

The shelter warned drivers to be cautious in the Middletown Avenue area as the sheep may wander into a road.

The shelter is asking anyone who spots the sheep to contact officials and report the animals' location.