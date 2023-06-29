Rhino escapes enclosure at Buffalo Zoo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Zoo in New York confirmed a rhinoceros escaped from his enclosure and was outside for about 10 minutes before being safely returned.

The zoo said in a statement that the one-horned rhino, named Mohan, was seen Wednesday in an area outside of his paddock.

Officials wrote Mohan was still behind numerous barriers and did not pose a danger to the public, but emergency protocols were activated and zoo guests were ushered to indoor areas as a precaution.

The zoo said Mohan was returned to his enclosure after about 10 minutes. It was unclear how he managed to escape from the paddock.

The Buffalo Police Department was informed of the incident.