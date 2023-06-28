'Aggressive cow' makes repeated visits to Pennsylvania college campus

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 28 (UPI) -- Police at a Pennsylvania university are warning students and nearby residents to beware of an "aggressive cow" that has made repeated visits to the campus.

Kutztown University Police Department initially issued an alert Sunday night warning students and faculty members to avoid the North Campus area due to the presence of an "aggressive cow."

The animal was caught on camera by Aaron Merkel, who posted footage of the cow to Facebook.

The bovine's owner was contacted, but the cow left the scene before it could be captured.

University spokesman Matt Santos said the cow made a second visit to campus on Tuesday night. He said police caught up with the animal near Lytle Hall, but it fled into the nearby woods before it could be wrangled.