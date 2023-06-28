Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 28, 2023 / 1:36 PM

'Aggressive cow' makes repeated visits to Pennsylvania college campus

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 28 (UPI) -- Police at a Pennsylvania university are warning students and nearby residents to beware of an "aggressive cow" that has made repeated visits to the campus.

Kutztown University Police Department initially issued an alert Sunday night warning students and faculty members to avoid the North Campus area due to the presence of an "aggressive cow."

Advertisement

The animal was caught on camera by Aaron Merkel, who posted footage of the cow to Facebook.

The bovine's owner was contacted, but the cow left the scene before it could be captured.

University spokesman Matt Santos said the cow made a second visit to campus on Tuesday night. He said police caught up with the animal near Lytle Hall, but it fled into the nearby woods before it could be wrangled.

Read More

Illinois dog's 5.46-inch tongue breaks world record Missing bearded dragon turns up in Virginia resident's garden Escaped ram captured after more than a week in Maine

Latest Headlines

Pair of pilots fly to 48 states in under 48 hours
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Pair of pilots fly to 48 states in under 48 hours
June 28 (UPI) -- A pair of pilots and a repair technician took a six-seat plane for a flight and successfully landed in 48 states in under 48 hours.
Illinois dog's 5.46-inch tongue breaks world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Illinois dog's 5.46-inch tongue breaks world record
June 28 (UPI) -- The recent Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog has already been broken by an Illinois boxer with a 5.46-inch tongue.
Missing bearded dragon turns up in Virginia resident's garden
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missing bearded dragon turns up in Virginia resident's garden
June 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer was called out to a resident's garden to capture an unusual escaped pet -- a bearded dragon.
Escaped ram captured after more than a week in Maine
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escaped ram captured after more than a week in Maine
June 27 (UPI) -- A ram on the lam for more than a week in Maine was finally captured by a team of volunteers.
Loose horses captured at New York golf course
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Loose horses captured at New York golf course
June 27 (UPI) -- Police in New York said it took about a dozen officers and animal handlers to capture a pair of horses that escaped from their barn and went for a walkabout that ended at a golf course.
Hundreds of corgis descend on Oregon beach for annual gathering
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Hundreds of corgis descend on Oregon beach for annual gathering
June 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds of short-legged dogs and their owners gathered at an Oregon beach for the annual Corgi Beach Takeover event.
Maryland woman wins big lottery prize using past winner's strategy
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland woman wins big lottery prize using past winner's strategy
June 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland lottery player said she copied a past winner's technique to score a $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
Wedged deer rescued from bars of metal fence in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wedged deer rescued from bars of metal fence in Colorado
June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado used heavy equipment normally associated with complicated car rescues to free a deer trapped between the bars of a metal fence.
Barbie's extremely pink 'DreamHouse' listed for overnight stays
Odd News // 1 day ago
Barbie's extremely pink 'DreamHouse' listed for overnight stays
June 27 (UPI) -- A life-sized version of Barbie's classic DreamHouse is being listed for overnight stays ahead of the release of the "Barbie" movie.
Escaped bull runs into steakhouse in Pakistan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped bull runs into steakhouse in Pakistan
June 27 (UPI) -- A runaway bull was filmed running through the streets of a city in Pakistan before darting into a steakhouse through the front door.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mongoose rescues friend that's caught by eagle
Mongoose rescues friend that's caught by eagle
Irish town gathers over 1,100 Dolly Parton impersonators for record attempt
Irish town gathers over 1,100 Dolly Parton impersonators for record attempt
Barbie's extremely pink 'DreamHouse' listed for overnight stays
Barbie's extremely pink 'DreamHouse' listed for overnight stays
Man ends up as sole passenger on flight after 18-hour delay
Man ends up as sole passenger on flight after 18-hour delay
Escaped bull runs into steakhouse in Pakistan
Escaped bull runs into steakhouse in Pakistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement