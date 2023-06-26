Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 26 (UPI) -- More than 1,100 people donned Dolly Parton costumes in an Irish town to attempt a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

The Dolly Day event in Listowel attempted to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.

Organizers said more than 1,100 people donned blonde wigs, cowboy boots and rhinestone-covered costumes to attend the event, which raised money for Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Eugene Naughton, who has served as Dolly Parton's president of Dollywood since 2019, was among those in attendance. Naughton promised he would share photos from the event with the singer in an attempt to convince her to visit the town.

Officials said evidence from the gathering is being submitted to Guinness World Records and they expect to hear whether a record was officially set in eight to 12 weeks.

