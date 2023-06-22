Trending
June 22, 2023 / 12:56 PM

Pennsylvania company cooks up 17-foot piece of turkey bacon

By Ben Hooper
Godshall's Quality Meats broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a piece of turkey bacon measuring 17 feet 3/4 inch long. Photo courtesy of Godshall's Quality Meats
Godshall's Quality Meats broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a piece of turkey bacon measuring 17 feet 3/4 inch long. Photo courtesy of Godshall's Quality Meats

June 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania meat company broke a Guinness World Record by preparing a piece of turkey bacon measuring more than 17 feet long.

Godshall's Quality Meats in Lebanon celebrated National Turkey Lovers Month and the first day of summer on Wednesday by cooking the world's longest piece of turkey bacon.

Ron Godshall, the company's president, said the breakfast item cooked for more than 6 hours in a smokehouse oven measuring 25 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Christine Fernandez then measured the bacon and confirmed it was 17 feet 3/4 inch long, surpassing the goal of 16.6 feet set by GWR.

The turkey bacon was then broken into smaller portions and served at a BLT luncheon hosted by Godshall's. The rest was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries.

