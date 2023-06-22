|Advertisement
Ron Godshall, the company's president, said the breakfast item cooked for more than 6 hours in a smokehouse oven measuring 25 feet long and 10 feet wide.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Christine Fernandez then measured the bacon and confirmed it was 17 feet 3/4 inch long, surpassing the goal of 16.6 feet set by GWR.
The turkey bacon was then broken into smaller portions and served at a BLT luncheon hosted by Godshall's. The rest was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries.