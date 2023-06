Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 14 (UPI) -- An Oregon library said a copy of George Orwell's 1984 was recently returned 65 years late with an apologetic note from the patron.

The Multnomah County Library in Portland said the first-edition book was returned recently with a note explaining the now-86-year-old patron had checked the tome out as a Portland State University student.

"Sorry to be so tardy," the note reads. "At age 86, I wanted to finally clear my conscience."

The library said there will be no overdue fees for the tome, as the facility is now fine-free.