Ruth Salvatore tried the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life game for the first time and scored a prize of $52,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

June 14 (UPI) -- A 73-year-old woman who decided to play the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life game for the first time earned a jackpot worth $52,000 a year for life. The Oregon Lottery said Ruth Salvatore, 73, of Grants Pass, bought five tickets for the June 4 Win for Life drawing at the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store.

Salvatore told lottery officials she was excited to discover she had won $2 on one ticket and was shocked when her last ticket turned out to be a top prize winner.

Salvatore said the $52,000 a year prize is especially meaningful since she and her husband, Ed, are celebrating their 52nd anniversary this month.

The winner said her prize money will go toward remodeling her home and taking a trip to Cancun with her husband.