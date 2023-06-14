Idaho Fish and Game officials and the Lewiston Fire Department came to the rescue of an osprey found dangling from its nest with its leg caught in bailing twine. Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho came to the rescue of an osprey seen dangling over the ground with its leg entangled in bailing twine. Idaho Fish and Game said wildlife officials responded alongside the Lewiston Fire Department when several calls came in about the osprey dangling from its nest along Snake River Avenue in Lewiston. Advertisement

The responders determined the osprey's leg was entangled in bailing twine.

"In a short time, fire rescue staff freed the twine from the osprey's leg, loaded the disoriented bird into the bucket and lowered the boom down to safety. Fish and Game staff assessed the condition of the Osprey and determined that it seemed healthy enough to be let go," Fish and Game said in a news release.

Officials said the osprey was placed in a shady spot under a nearby bridge and was gone when Fish and Game staff returned to check on it.

"Fish and Game staff anticipates that the osprey gained enough strength to fly off on its own," the release said.