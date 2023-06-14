Trending
Odd News
June 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM

David Rush joins Howie Mandel to break a world record on 'AGT'

By Ben Hooper
June 14 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush made his second appearance on America's Got Talent and partnered with judge Howie Mandel to earn a new title.

Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, previously appeared on AGT in June 2020, and was invited to return to the show for Tuesday night's episode.

Rush and Mandel took on the record for most alternate fist bumps in 30 seconds (team of two), a record Rush previously set with neighbor Joey Hannon at 273.

The duo successfully broke the earlier record with 380 fist bumps, and the title was verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The feat earned Rush a "yes" vote from Mandel, but unfortunately he was sent home after the rest of the judges voted "no."

