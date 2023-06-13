Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 13 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of the moment an underwater camera drone was attacked by an alligator during a training exercise.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that its marine unit was using the camera drone for a training exercise in Fort Myers when the drone caught the attention of a nearby alligator.

The video shows the gator swimming up to the drone before biting it and thrashing around in the water.

The drone did not appear to be significantly damaged.