June 13 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of the moment an underwater camera drone was attacked by an alligator during a training exercise. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that its marine unit was using the camera drone for a training exercise in Fort Myers when the drone caught the attention of a nearby alligator. Advertisement The video shows the gator swimming up to the drone before biting it and thrashing around in the water. The drone did not appear to be significantly damaged.