June 13, 2023 / 4:38 PM

$10 Club Keno prize leads Michigan man to $886,062 lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man said a $10 Club Keno prize and a last-minute decision led to his winning an $886,002 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
June 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said winning $10 in a Club Keno game and a last-minute decision led to his winning a lottery jackpot worth $886,062.

The 52-year-old St. Clair County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was spending time with his brother at Good Time Charlie's in Capec when fortune struck.

"Me and my brother went to Good Time Charlie's to get food and play Club Keno," the player recalled. "When we got to the restaurant, I bought two Club Keno tickets and won $10. I was going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so I decided at the last minute to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead."

The last-minute decision paid off to the tune of $886,062.

"When I got back to the table, I looked the ticket over and saw we had won the jackpot. I showed my brother the ticket and we started shouting with excitement! We couldn't believe it and were in shock for a while," the winner said.

The player said he plans to share his winnings.

"Winning is an awesome feeling and a huge relief because it will allow me to help my family," he said.

