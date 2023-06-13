$10 Club Keno prize leads Michigan man to $886,062 lottery jackpot

|Advertisement
"Me and my brother went to Good Time Charlie's to get food and play Club Keno," the player recalled. "When we got to the restaurant, I bought two Club Keno tickets and won $10. I was going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so I decided at the last minute to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead."
The last-minute decision paid off to the tune of $886,062.
"When I got back to the table, I looked the ticket over and saw we had won the jackpot. I showed my brother the ticket and we started shouting with excitement! We couldn't believe it and were in shock for a while," the winner said.
The player said he plans to share his winnings.
"Winning is an awesome feeling and a huge relief because it will allow me to help my family," he said.