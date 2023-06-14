North Carolina man's lost class ring turns up in West Virginia 50 years later

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who lost his high school class ring about 50 years ago was reunited with the treasured item with help from West Virginia sheriff's deputies.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said deputies were executing a search warrant in a copper theft investigation in February when they recovered a 1965 Needham Broughton High School class ring bearing the initials "M.P."

Deputies reviewed a class list from the Raleigh, N.C., school and determined the ring's likely owner was graduate Michael Pedneau.

Pedneau said he isn't quite sure exactly when he lost the ring.

"I kept it through graduation and lost it sometime in the late 1960s or when I was in the military. I think probably in the late 60s on a trip up to visit my cousins, aunt and uncle in Princeton, West Virginia," Pedneau told West Virginia MetroNews.

Pedneau said he is planning to have the ring cleaned and give it a new permanent home on his finger.