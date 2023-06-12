Advertisement
Odd News
June 12, 2023 / 1:20 PM

10-foot crocodile removed from Florida swimming pool

By Ben Hooper
June 12 (UPI) -- A Florida Keys family called in some help from experts when they arrived home and found a 10-foot crocodile swimming in their pool.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control said personnel responded to the home in Plantation Key, near Islamorada, when the family arrived home at night and found the reptile doing laps in their backyard pool.

"It was just enjoying a soak in the pool when we got there," trapper Todd Hardwick told WSVN-TV.

Video of the capture shows the croc thrashing around in an attempt to escape a leash.

"We started the capture, crocodile rolled quite a bit, threw a lot of water out onto the patio deck," Hardwick said. "It made it quite slippery and little bit dangerous."

The trappers were able to determine how the crocodile came to be swimming in the pool.

"It turns out that the animal had actually come up a boat ramp from the canal in a neighboring yard and the found a gap in the homeowners' back yard to gain access to the swimming pool" Hardwick said.

The crocodile was successfully relocated with help from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"Once the animal was returned to its saltwater habitat, he swam off and was quite happy to be back there," Hardwick said.

The homeowners said they are planning to install a barrier to prevent future incidents.

