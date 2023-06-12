Advertisement
Odd News
June 12, 2023 / 11:32 AM

58-foot poison ivy plant in Ontario is officially the world's tallest

By Ben Hooper
A 58-foot vine found growing on a tree on Robert Fedrock's Paris, Ontario, property has been officially named the tallest poison ivy plant in the world by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
A 58-foot vine found growing on a tree on Robert Fedrock's Paris, Ontario, property has been officially named the tallest poison ivy plant in the world by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 12 (UPI) -- An Ontario man said a 68-foot-tall poison ivy plant he found growing on his property left him itching for Guinness World Records recognition.

Robert Fedrock of Paris told Guinness World Records he was walking in a wooded area on his property several years ago when he first spotted the large vine growing up a tree.

"It took me a while to figure out what kind of vine it was because the leaves only started about [10 feet] off the ground, and the aerial roots were such a tangled mass that I didn't recognize it as poison ivy right away," Fedrock told GWR.

Fedrock said he suspected the vine might be poison ivy, but he had to dig out some buckthorn to get a better view. The experience left him with a positive identification, as well as poison ivy rashes on his hands, arms, face and stomach.

"I was hoping to avoid it, but some hazards are inescapable, and the cause was worthy," he said. "The oil that causes the rash is also in the dead leaves which litter the area. It seeps into the dirt, and the underground roots also contain it and were likely intermingled with the common buckthorn roots I was digging out."

A friend suggested Fedrock submit the 58-foot vine to Guinness World Records, and the organization confirmed it is the tallest poison ivy plant in the world.

"I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I am fascinated by the natural world and I'm always looking for the most interesting things in the woods; they make good destinations for my trails, but in this case the trail found the interesting thing," he said.

