June 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina said they ejected an unwanted visitor after an alligator wandered into their station. The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters at Fire Station 4 in McClellanville found the gator. Advertisement The district shared a photo of the alligator wandering near a fire engine parked inside the station. "Alligators are a big part of the Lowcountry ecosystem and frequently seen outside of firehouses," the district said. The alligator was ushered outside "without any issues," officials wrote.