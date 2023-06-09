Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina said they ejected an unwanted visitor after an alligator wandered into their station.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters at Fire Station 4 in McClellanville found the gator.

The district shared a photo of the alligator wandering near a fire engine parked inside the station.

"Alligators are a big part of the Lowcountry ecosystem and frequently seen outside of firehouses," the district said.

The alligator was ushered outside "without any issues," officials wrote.