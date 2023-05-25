Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Missouri came to the rescue of a large dog that somehow ended up trapped in a storm drain. The KC Pet Project said a resident reported hearing mysterious barking for at least two days in their Kansas City neighborhood before discovering the cause was a pit bull trapped in a storm drain. Advertisement "The reporting party called us, was pretty frantic when they called because they had heard barking for a couple of days and realized it was coming from this dog that was stuck in a sewer," Tori Fugate with the KC Pet Project told KMBC-TV. The KC Pet Project shared photos to Facebook showing the large, approximately 1-year-old dog sticking its snout out through the storm drain opening. Rescuers arrived on the scene and called the Kansas City Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were able to open a manhole to rescue the canine. The KC Pet Project, which is now caring for the dog, said rescuers have no idea how the 70-pound pooch came to be stranded in such a small space. The dog was wearing a collar at the time of the rescue, but did not have any identifying tags or a microchip. Advertisement "We're hopeful that someone will recognize him and come to reclaim him. If not, he'll be available for adoption here after his stray hold," Fugate said. Read More Mysterious boom rattles several South Carolina communities Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos 'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles