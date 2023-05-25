Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 25, 2023 / 1:07 PM

Large dog rescued from small storm drain in Missouri

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Missouri came to the rescue of a large dog that somehow ended up trapped in a storm drain.

The KC Pet Project said a resident reported hearing mysterious barking for at least two days in their Kansas City neighborhood before discovering the cause was a pit bull trapped in a storm drain.

Advertisement

"The reporting party called us, was pretty frantic when they called because they had heard barking for a couple of days and realized it was coming from this dog that was stuck in a sewer," Tori Fugate with the KC Pet Project told KMBC-TV.

The KC Pet Project shared photos to Facebook showing the large, approximately 1-year-old dog sticking its snout out through the storm drain opening.

Rescuers arrived on the scene and called the Kansas City Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters were able to open a manhole to rescue the canine.

The KC Pet Project, which is now caring for the dog, said rescuers have no idea how the 70-pound pooch came to be stranded in such a small space.

The dog was wearing a collar at the time of the rescue, but did not have any identifying tags or a microchip.

Advertisement

"We're hopeful that someone will recognize him and come to reclaim him. If not, he'll be available for adoption here after his stray hold," Fugate said.

Read More

Mysterious boom rattles several South Carolina communities Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos 'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles

Latest Headlines

Mysterious boom rattles several South Carolina communities
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Mysterious boom rattles several South Carolina communities
May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the cause of a mysterious boom that woke residents and shook homes in multiple cities, and officials said they do not believe an earthquake was involved.
Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos
May 25 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued an unusual reminder for residents taking advantage of the state's new digital driver's licenses and IDs: "Please take pictures with your clothes on."
'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles
May 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home made famous by exterior shots in the TV series The Brady Bunch is on the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.
Loose horse mounted by police officer in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose horse mounted by police officer in California
May 25 (UPI) -- A California police officer was able to mount a horse seen running loose through the city and ride the equine safely back to its owner.
Pet squirrel rescued from tree in Ohio
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pet squirrel rescued from tree in Ohio
May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a domesticated squirrel that found itself stranded 60 feet up in a tree -- and stuck to a branch.
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
May 24 (UPI) -- Police responded to a hotel in California to eject an unusual trespasser -- a wayward seal.
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize three years after mom's big win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize three years after mom's big win
May 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after accompanying his mother to collect a $300,000 jackpot.
California couple rescue kitten from sewer
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California couple rescue kitten from sewer
May 24 (UPI) -- A California couple came to the rescue of a kitten they heard crying for help from a sewer and nursed the abandoned animal back to health.
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
Odd News // 22 hours ago
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
May 24 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a garment measuring 357.48 feet long and 241.08 feet wide has officially been certified as the world's largest T-shirt.
House that inspired 'The Conjuring' offers camping experiences
Odd News // 1 day ago
House that inspired 'The Conjuring' offers camping experiences
May 24 (UPI) -- The Rhode Island house that inspired 2013 horror film "The Conjuring" is offering fans of the films and amateur paranormal investigators the chance to go "ghamping" -- ghost camping -- on the property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Italian llama's 4-foot, 3-inch leap breaks world record
Italian llama's 4-foot, 3-inch leap breaks world record
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
Squirrel pays a visit to Yankee Stadium during Orioles game
Squirrel pays a visit to Yankee Stadium during Orioles game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement