The Georgia Department of Driver Services is reminding residents to wear clothes when snapping selfies for the state's newly-launched digital driver's licenses and IDs. Photo by tookapic/Pixabay.com

May 25 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued an unusual reminder for residents taking advantage of the state's new digital driver's licenses and IDs: "Please take pictures with your clothes on." The department said in a Facebook post that residents are being asked to ensure they are "keeping things classy" when snapping selfies for their digital licenses and IDs, which allow Apple Wallet users to leave their physical copies in their wallet when passing through TSA checkpoints. Advertisement

"Attention, lovely people of the digital era," the post reads. "Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver's License and IDs."

it was unclear whether the reminder was prompted by some residents failing to follow the advice.

"Let's raise our virtual glasses and toast to the future," DDS officials wrote. "Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!"