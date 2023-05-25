Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 25, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Mysterious boom rattles several South Carolina communities

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the cause of a mysterious boom that woke residents and shook homes in multiple cities, and officials said they do not believe an earthquake was involved.

Residents in the Lowcountry area of the state reported the loud noise about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, and at least one resident managed to capture the boom on a doorbell camera in Mount Pleasant.

Advertisement

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the cause of the sound is under investigation. Similar incidents in the past have been caused by earthquakes, but officials said they do not believe that to be the case for the most recent boom.

"Getting several questions about a large boom/rumble in the Charleston area earlier this morning," emergency management officials tweeted. "We have no reports of any earthquakes at this time. We're working to determine the source."

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed no earthquake activity was detected, and NASA officials said no spacecraft were due to reenter the atmosphere at the time of the sound.

Some residents postulated the boom may have been the result of a military training exercise the U.S. Coast Guard had earlier announced would be held north of Charleston, but a Coast Guard spokesman said officials were unable to find a link between the exercise and the boom heard Tuesday.

Advertisement

The American Meteor Society said there were no witness accounts of fireballs at the time of the sound, and local weather forecasters said they were unable to identify any potential meteors on radar.

Emergency Management Division officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos 'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles Loose horse mounted by police officer in California

Latest Headlines

Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Georgia reminds digital driver's license users to wear clothes for photos
May 25 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued an unusual reminder for residents taking advantage of the state's new digital driver's licenses and IDs: "Please take pictures with your clothes on."
'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
'Brady Bunch' house on the market for $5.5 million in Los Angeles
May 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home made famous by exterior shots in the TV series The Brady Bunch is on the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.
Loose horse mounted by police officer in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose horse mounted by police officer in California
May 25 (UPI) -- A California police officer was able to mount a horse seen running loose through the city and ride the equine safely back to its owner.
Pet squirrel rescued from tree in Ohio
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pet squirrel rescued from tree in Ohio
May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a domesticated squirrel that found itself stranded 60 feet up in a tree -- and stuck to a branch.
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
May 24 (UPI) -- Police responded to a hotel in California to eject an unusual trespasser -- a wayward seal.
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize three years after mom's big win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize three years after mom's big win
May 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after accompanying his mother to collect a $300,000 jackpot.
California couple rescue kitten from sewer
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California couple rescue kitten from sewer
May 24 (UPI) -- A California couple came to the rescue of a kitten they heard crying for help from a sewer and nursed the abandoned animal back to health.
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
Odd News // 22 hours ago
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
May 24 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a garment measuring 357.48 feet long and 241.08 feet wide has officially been certified as the world's largest T-shirt.
House that inspired 'The Conjuring' offers camping experiences
Odd News // 1 day ago
House that inspired 'The Conjuring' offers camping experiences
May 24 (UPI) -- The Rhode Island house that inspired 2013 horror film "The Conjuring" is offering fans of the films and amateur paranormal investigators the chance to go "ghamping" -- ghost camping -- on the property.
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
Odd News // 1 day ago
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
May 24 (UPI) -- A British couple said an insurance company has finally agreed to pay for repairs 10 months after a herd of escaped buffalo dropped by their yard for a pool party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Italian llama's 4-foot, 3-inch leap breaks world record
Italian llama's 4-foot, 3-inch leap breaks world record
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
World's largest T-shirt unfurled in Romania
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
Insurance company agrees to pay 10 months after buffaloes have pool party
Squirrel pays a visit to Yankee Stadium during Orioles game
Squirrel pays a visit to Yankee Stadium during Orioles game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement